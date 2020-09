Bale accuses Real of making it 'difficult' to leave

Bale is out of favour with Real manager Zinedine Zidane and played just 48 minutes of Madrid's 12 games when the Spanish season resumed after the coronavirus lockdown.

Zidane, who has feuded with Bale throughout his two spells in charge, said the winger did not want to play in last season's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie at Manchester City.

Bale has two years left on his Real contract, but there appears little chance he will force his way into the manager's plans.

The 31-year-old almost joined Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning in 2019 before Real pulled the plug on the deal, a decision that still irks Bale.

"I think the club needs to answer that question because I tried to leave last year. They blocked everything at the last second," Bale told Sky Sports.

"It was a project I was excited for last year but it didn't materialise. There's been other instances where we've tried to go but the club won't allow it or done something.

"So it's on the club, I can't really do anything. I have a contract. All I can do is carry on what I'm doing and hopefully something comes up.

"But as I said, it's in the club's hands. They make things very difficult to be honest."

Bale became the world's most expensive player when he joined Real Madrid from Tottenham for £85 million ($113 million) in 2013.

He has won two La Liga titles and four Champions League with Real, but his critics accused him of showing a lack of respect as his row with the Zidane intensified. He was pictured pretending to sleep in the stands and using a roll of wrist tape as a telescope when he found out he was going to be an unused substitute. -AFP



























