Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:46 PM
Shahid Afridi may play in Lanka Premier League

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
BIPIN DANI

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi will be the key member of one of the franchises for the forthcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka (November 14-December 6), it is learnt here.
According to the highly placed sources in Pakistan, Afridi will be the Brand Ambassador of the Galle Gladiator team. He may be asked to play for the said franchise team.
IPG Group is partnering with Galle Gladiator for LPL 2020. It is the first team to be sold for LPL 2020. Mr. Nadeem Omar from Omar Sports is also the owner of Quetta Gladiators (PSL), one of the most successful teams of PSL.
Mr Nadeem Omar, Director and Owner of Omar Associates supports thousands of Pakistan cricketers of all ages, some directly as players and employees, many more through a range of grassroots activities.  Omar Associates maintains seven or eight teams, including under-16s and under-19s, veterans and a women's team which in 2015 won the Benazir Cup, the only women's trophy in Pakistan.


