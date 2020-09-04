BCB condoles death of former Women's team coach David Capel





Capel, 57, breathed his last at his home in Northampton, UK today after a long battle with illness. He had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018.

"The BCB is deeply saddened at the passing away of David Capel, former Head Coach of Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team," BCB stated in a press release.

Capel was the Bangladesh Women's team head coach from October 2016 to May 2018. In a prolific first class career as an all-rounder, Capel scored 12,202 runs and took 546 wickets. In List A matches, Capel made 7,011 runs and scalped 281 wickets. He represented England in 15 Tests and 23 One-Day Internationals.

The Board extends profound sympathies and condolences to the family of David Capel. -BSS



























