Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:46 PM
BCB condoles death of former Women's team coach David Capel

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed its deep condolence at the demise of former head coach of Bangladesh Women's Team David Capel.
Capel, 57, breathed his last at his home in Northampton, UK today after a long battle with illness. He had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018.
"The BCB is deeply saddened at the passing away of David Capel, former Head Coach of Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team," BCB stated in a press release.
Capel was the Bangladesh Women's team head coach from October 2016 to May 2018. In a prolific first class career as an all-rounder, Capel scored 12,202 runs and took 546 wickets. In List A matches, Capel made 7,011 runs and scalped 281 wickets. He represented England in 15 Tests and 23 One-Day Internationals.
The Board extends profound sympathies and condolences to the family of David Capel.   -BSS


