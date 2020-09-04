Video
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:46 PM
Mehedi Rana ready to serve with both red and white balls

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Sports Reporter

Rising speedster Mehedi Hasan Rana is satisfied with his fitness and informed that he is ready to serve the team across the formats prior to come under BCB's consideration.
"Red ball, white ball is not a fact. I'm working on both," Rana told in a video message posted on the official page of the BCB.
Rana caught spotlight performing with both bat and ball representing Chattogram Challengers in the latest version of the BPL. He's one of the leading pipelined pace bowlers of the country.
Bangladesh will resume international cricket with three-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on October 24. BCB has a plan to announce a 20-22 members' squad considering Corona virus threat. So, Rana has possibility to get maiden national call. The southpaw is confident to serve the national team if he gets chance.
He said, "I'll try to do well when I get chance. I'm working on both red ball and white ball. I must try to perform in the 1st class tournament ahead, if I don't get chance here (for Sri Lanka tour)".
Long gap of action is a challenge for any athlete. Youngster informed how he maintained his fitness during isolation days. "We didn't have games during lock-down times. So, tried to maintain fitness at our level best staying home," he told.
 "Soon after starting practice at ground, I worked out accordingly to get fitness. My fitness level is up to the mark now. Fitness will improve further prior to go with upcoming sessions," he explained.
Regarding practice work he said, "I am bowling to batsmen every day at the centre wicket. So the batsmen are coming back to the previous rhythm. They are improving. The bowlers are also working. I am improving myself and also the other bowlers like Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul, Al-Amin."


