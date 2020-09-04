Shakib's sample for C-19 test collected



Shakib Al Hasan is all set to start post-ban career and if nothing goes wrong the ace all-rounder of the game will start practicing at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) from September 5. He had arrived Dhaka on Wednesday and sample for Covid-19 test was collected on Thursday.A reliable source informed that sample was collected at 4:00pm from Shakib's house at Banani. Report is expected to get within soonest possible time since Shakib is keen to start action from Saturday.He will start individual training under supervision of frontline local coaches Nazmul Abedin Fahim and Mohammad Salahuddin. Due to ACSU's obligations, Shakib will not get any help from the BCB before October 29. But any coach of national team can work with Shakib willingly.BCB President Nazmul Hasan had recently clued-up that Shakib possibly will travel Sri Lanka with the team in September but won't be able to stay or practice with peer players. He will practice individually but national coaches will be able to measure his progress.The southpaw cricketer had been in the USA with his family since March. In April he was bless with a baby girl, Errum Hasan. Errum is the 2nd daughter of Shakib. Alyana Hasan is the eldest princes of Shakib- Shishir couple.