Death of black man being probed

NEW YORK, Sept 3: New York State's attorney general is investigating the March death of a black man after video footage emerged this week of him being hooded by police and forced face down in a road.

Daniel Prude's death became public after his family held a news conference on Wednesday, as outrage mounts in the US over the police treatment of black people across the country.

Prude, 41, died a week after being detained, but relatives and other activists have called for legal action against the officers involved.

"The Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit of my office is already actively investigating this incident," said a statement from Attorney General Letitia James. -AFP







