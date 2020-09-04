Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:46 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Canada’s top doctor urges mask wearing during sex, no kissing

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

OTTAWA, Sept 3: Canada's chief public health officer on Wednesday urged couples to wear masks during sex to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
"Sex can be complicated in the time of Covid-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for Covid-19," Theresa Tam said in a statement.
"The lowest risk sexual activity during Covid-19 involves yourself alone," she added.
But those having sex with a partner who is at risk or from outside their household should be "skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness (and) consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth."
Tam said people should also limit their consumption of alcohol or "other substances so you and your partner(s) are able to make safe decision."
She noted that there is a "very low likelihood" of transmission of the new coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids. But she still urged condom use.
The number of Covid-19 cases rose on Wednesday to 129,705, including 9,171 deaths. Almost 90 percent of the people who fell sick have recovered.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bodies of five children found
Death of black man being probed
Modi's Twitter account hacked
Canada’s top doctor urges mask wearing during sex, no kissing
Navalny case poisons ties between Germany, Russia
China rails against ‘discriminatory’ India app ban
Facebook bans India ruling party politician over hate speech
Arab artists boycott UAE after Israel deal


Latest News
Committee formed to probe assault on freedom fighter at RMCH
Three arrested Jubo League men confess attacking UNO: RAB
Six arrested for attack on UNO Waheeda and her father: RAB
Three organizations plant 49,000 trees in Amphan hit coastal areas
China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug
BGB seizes 126kg hilsa while being smuggled to India
Four more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Attack on UNO: Two arrested Ghoraghat Jubo League leaders expelled
None involved in attack on UNO would be spared: Home Minister
Most Read News
Ghoraghat UNO, father critically injured in attack
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
Ghoraghat UNO being airlifted to Dhaka
Wahida's condition critical
Govt extends Khaleda's release for 6 more months
Bijoy TV journalist hacked dead
Ship carrying 6,000 cattle, 43 crew capsized in storm off Japan
Our fragile and wonky health sector
4.24 lakh Yaba recovered in Cox's Bazar
UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft