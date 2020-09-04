Video
Friday, 4 September, 2020
China rails against ‘discriminatory’ India app ban

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Sept 3: China on Thursday decried a fresh ban by India on scores of Chinese apps -- including the hit game PUBG -- as a bitter border showdown seeped out into the tech sphere.
Internet giant Tencent is among the Chinese makers of 118 more apps be targeted in the latest Indian ban, which follows a rumbling territorial dispute along a disputed Himalayan frontier.
At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat during a battle in June.
India has hit back by pulling scores of Chinese apps from its massive domestic market, including video-sharing platform TikTok.
The latest salvo announced on Wednesday whipped in blockbuster shoot-'em-up game PUBG, and has angered Chinese authorities and dismayed Indian gamers.
"India has abused the concept of national security and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures against Chinese companies," Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told an online press briefing on Thursday.   -AFP


