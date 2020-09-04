Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:45 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden garners more Republican endorsements, this time from ex-governors

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Biden garners more Republican endorsements, this time from ex-governors

Biden garners more Republican endorsements, this time from ex-governors

MICHIGAN, Sept 3:  Nearly 100 Republican and independent leaders will endorse Democrat Joe Biden for president on Thursday, including one-time 2020 Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld and the former Republican governors of Michigan and New Jersey, people involved in the effort told Reuters.
The latest Republican-led effort to oppose the re-election of President Donald Trump also includes current and former Republicans in the key battleground state of Michigan that will help decide the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, the group's members said.
Called 'Republicans and Independents for Biden', the group is headed by Christine Todd Whitman, a former Republican governor of New Jersey who has become one of Trump's fiercest critics and who spoke at the recent Democratic National Convention in support of Biden.
"Biden is a decent man, he's a steady man," Whitman told Reuters. "Trump is trying to paint the world of Joe Biden as horrific - but that's Trump's America now."
She accused Trump of betraying conservative values by undermining the rule of law and national security, lying, dividing Americans along racial lines, and failing the country in his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Weld, a former governor of Massachusetts, briefly and unsuccessfully challenged Trump in the 2020 Republican nominating contest. Another leading member of the group is Rick Snyder, a two-term governor of Michigan who left office in 2019.   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bodies of five children found
Death of black man being probed
Modi's Twitter account hacked
Canada’s top doctor urges mask wearing during sex, no kissing
Navalny case poisons ties between Germany, Russia
China rails against ‘discriminatory’ India app ban
Facebook bans India ruling party politician over hate speech
Arab artists boycott UAE after Israel deal


Latest News
Committee formed to probe assault on freedom fighter at RMCH
Three arrested Jubo League men confess attacking UNO: RAB
Six arrested for attack on UNO Waheeda and her father: RAB
Three organizations plant 49,000 trees in Amphan hit coastal areas
China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug
BGB seizes 126kg hilsa while being smuggled to India
Four more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Attack on UNO: Two arrested Ghoraghat Jubo League leaders expelled
None involved in attack on UNO would be spared: Home Minister
Most Read News
Ghoraghat UNO, father critically injured in attack
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
Ghoraghat UNO being airlifted to Dhaka
Wahida's condition critical
Govt extends Khaleda's release for 6 more months
Bijoy TV journalist hacked dead
Ship carrying 6,000 cattle, 43 crew capsized in storm off Japan
Our fragile and wonky health sector
4.24 lakh Yaba recovered in Cox's Bazar
UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft