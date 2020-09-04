Video
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:45 PM
2,624 nutrition gardens set up in Gaibandha

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Sept 3: Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has set up a total of 2,624 nutrition gardens on the homesteads of the farmers in all the seven upazilas of the district this year.
Office sources said the objectives of setting up the gardens are to meet the demand of nutrition and to change the socio-economic condition of the growers.
Earlier, the government took the decision to establish the gardens at grassroots level to attain the cherished goal. Accordingly the DAE set up the gardens in all the 82 unions of the district.
The size of the garden is one decimal. Various seasonal vegetables would be produced in the garden.
DAE also provided Tk 1,935 to each of the farmers for fencing, raising platforms and other management purposes of the garden, said Mohammad Mokbul Hossain, sub-assistant agricultural officer (SAAO) of DAE.
Of the total, 416 gardens were set up in Gaibandha Sadar, 352 in Sadullapur, 288 in Palashbari, 544 in Gobindaganj, 480 in Sundarganj, 320 in Shaghata, and 224 in Fulchhari upazilas.




Joynal Abedin, a farmer of Boiddonath Village in Sundarganj Upazila, said being motivated by the field level DAE officials, he set up a garden on his homestead last month.
Agriculturist Masudur Rahman, deputy director of Gaibandha DAE, told The Daily Observer that the setting-up of the garden had already been completed and seasonal vegetables have been produced there.
The concerned SAAOs were asked to take care of the gardens properly.
Besides, the DAE officials are also visiting the gardens and instructing their owners about its benefits.



