Vegetable prices increase in Rajshahi





Vendors claimed the prices have increased a bit due to the damage of vegetables by rainwater.

A visit to some city markets found that per kg eggplant was selling at Tk 40 to 45, potato at Tk 35, bitter gourd at Tk 50 to 60, pointed gourd at Tk 40 to 45, and sweet gourd at Tk 60.

Especially, green chilli is selling at Tk 220 to 240 per kg.

Common people can hardly buy the vegetable items as the prices are not affordable. Traders said the prices will fall in next month if the supply is normal.

Mainul Islam, a buyer at Shaheb Bazaar, said the prices of most of the vegetables have reached beyond the capacity of the fixed-income group of people.

He sought immediate action to control the prices.







































