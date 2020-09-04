3 die in separate incidents in three districts





MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A college girl died with burn injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka on Tuesday night after fighting for life for 17 days.

Deceased Aklima Khatun Ankhi, 19, was the daughter of Akram Hossen of Kerinagar Village in the upazila and an eleventh grader at Mohammadpur Kazi Salima Haque Women's College.

The deceased's father said his daughter sustained burn injuries as criminals set her on fire after she went outside to respond to nature's call on the night of August 15.

Hearing her screams, family members rescued and took her to Magura Sadar Hospital. Later, she was referred to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute as her condition deteriorated. She succumbed to her injuries there about 8pm.

A case was filed with Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: An unidentified man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Local sources said a train crushed the man while he was crossing a rail line in Sayedabad area at night, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, GRP recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj GRP Police Station (PS) Akhter Hossen confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A girl was killed and three others were injured in a collision between two speedboats in the Meghna River at Hizla Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Razia, 11, was the daughter of Bellal Radhi of Bhareya Village under Memania Union in the upazila.

Hizla PS OC Asim Kumar Sikder said a speedboat hit another on the Gouranadi Route about 8:15pm, leaving Razia dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were admitted to Hizla Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.





















