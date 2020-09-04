Van puller killed in Bagerhat road accident

BAGARHAT, Sept 3: A van puller was killed in a road accident in Vektamari area on the Khulna-Mongla Highway in Rampal Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Nimai Mondal, 45, was the son of Nityananda of Bazua Village in Dakop Upazila of Khulna. He lived in his in-laws' house at Tengramari in Rampal.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Katakhali Highway Police Station Md Firoz Hossain said a Khulna-bound passenger bus hit a van from behind in the said area at noon, leaving the van puller seriously injured.

Being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot and rushed him to Rampal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the SI added.




































