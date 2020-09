COX'S BAZAR, Sept 3: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 4.24 lakh yaba tablets from Teknaf Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Lt Col Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf, said on information that a big yaba cache was entering from Myanmar through the Naf River in Hnila area, a team of BGB raided there at night.