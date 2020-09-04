Youth ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 3: A youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in Baliagram area under Kashiadanga Police Station (PS) in the city on Wednesday night.

Deceased Tawfiq Ahmed, 19, was the son of Nawab Ali of the area.

Police sources said Tawfiq went to sleep in his room at night. Later, family members found his hanging body in the room on Thursday morning and informed police.

Officer-in-Charge of Kashiadanga PS Masud Rana confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind his suicide could not be known immediately.







