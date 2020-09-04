Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:44 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Five drown in three districts

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Five persons including a minor girl drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Joypurhat, and Gopalganj, in two days.  
KURIGRAM: Two school boys and a girl drowned in the Sonabhari River in Khanjanmara area under Rowmari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased were identified as Siam, 13, an eighth grader and son of Haidar Ali of Khanjanmara Village, and his cousins Hamim, 14, a ninth grader and son of Abdul Quader of Kawar Char area, and Jinnat Khatun Dina, 10, a fifth grader and daughter of Oliullah of Kisamat Borobari Village in Sadullahpur Upazila of Gaibandha.
Police and local sources said five boys and girls went to the river for bathing at noon. At one stage, three of them went missing.
Later, locals rescued them and rushed to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rowmari Police Station (PS) Hasan Inam confirmed the incident.     
JOYPURHAT: An elderly man drowned in the Jamuna River in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Khitish Chandra Sarker, 80, son of late Narendranath Chandra Sarker, a resident of Samsabad Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Khitish went missing in the river while he was swimming in it in the morning.
Later, a unit of fire service recovered his body from the river. Panchbibi PS OC Mansur Rahman confirmed the incident.
GOPALGANJ: A college student drowned in the Madhumati River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Habil Sikder, 19, was an honours first year student at Gopalganj Bangabandhu Government College, and the son of Musa Sikder of Manikhar Charpara Village in the upazila.
Abdul Mannan, an official of Gopalganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said Habil went missing in the river abut 10:30am while netting fish.
Being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot but they could not conduct a rescue operation due to strong current in the river.
Later, a team of divers recovered the body from the river about 4:30pm, the official added.
Sub-Inspector of Gopalganj Sadar PS Murad Hossain confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2,624 nutrition gardens set up in Gaibandha
Vegetable prices increase in Rajshahi
3 die in separate incidents in three districts
Van puller killed in Bagerhat road accident
4.24 lakh Yaba recovered in C’Bazar
Youth ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Five drown in three districts
Bagatipara people suffer for lack of bridge on Baral River


Latest News
Committee formed to probe assault on freedom fighter at RMCH
Three arrested Jubo League men confess attacking UNO: RAB
Six arrested for attack on UNO Waheeda and her father: RAB
Three organizations plant 49,000 trees in Amphan hit coastal areas
China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug
BGB seizes 126kg hilsa while being smuggled to India
Four more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Attack on UNO: Two arrested Ghoraghat Jubo League leaders expelled
None involved in attack on UNO would be spared: Home Minister
Most Read News
Ghoraghat UNO, father critically injured in attack
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
Ghoraghat UNO being airlifted to Dhaka
Wahida's condition critical
Govt extends Khaleda's release for 6 more months
Bijoy TV journalist hacked dead
Ship carrying 6,000 cattle, 43 crew capsized in storm off Japan
Our fragile and wonky health sector
4.24 lakh Yaba recovered in Cox's Bazar
UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft