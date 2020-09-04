Five drown in three districts





KURIGRAM: Two school boys and a girl drowned in the Sonabhari River in Khanjanmara area under Rowmari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased were identified as Siam, 13, an eighth grader and son of Haidar Ali of Khanjanmara Village, and his cousins Hamim, 14, a ninth grader and son of Abdul Quader of Kawar Char area, and Jinnat Khatun Dina, 10, a fifth grader and daughter of Oliullah of Kisamat Borobari Village in Sadullahpur Upazila of Gaibandha.

Police and local sources said five boys and girls went to the river for bathing at noon. At one stage, three of them went missing.

Later, locals rescued them and rushed to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rowmari Police Station (PS) Hasan Inam confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: An elderly man drowned in the Jamuna River in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Khitish Chandra Sarker, 80, son of late Narendranath Chandra Sarker, a resident of Samsabad Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Khitish went missing in the river while he was swimming in it in the morning.

Later, a unit of fire service recovered his body from the river. Panchbibi PS OC Mansur Rahman confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A college student drowned in the Madhumati River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Habil Sikder, 19, was an honours first year student at Gopalganj Bangabandhu Government College, and the son of Musa Sikder of Manikhar Charpara Village in the upazila.

Abdul Mannan, an official of Gopalganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said Habil went missing in the river abut 10:30am while netting fish.

Being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot but they could not conduct a rescue operation due to strong current in the river.

Later, a team of divers recovered the body from the river about 4:30pm, the official added.

Sub-Inspector of Gopalganj Sadar PS Murad Hossain confirmed the incident.















