

Bagatipara people suffer for lack of bridge on Baral River

They are now crossing the river by boat amid risk in Diar-Rahimanpur Ghat area.

About 10,000 people including the students of different educational institutions on the two banks cross the river regularly by boat. For easing the crossing, they have placed coarse rope across the river. They cross the river by pulling the rope.

The light of education has reached the area much before. But for the lack of a bridge over the river at the reported point since independence, people have been suffering much.

Locals complained that Local Government Engineering Department conducted survey several times to find out the possibility of building a bridge, but there was no progress after this.

They said there was a bamboo bridge on the river before but now boat is the only mode to cross the river.

One Abdul Hannan would help people to cross the bridge by boat. But now he is doing other work as the earning from the boatmanship is not adequate for livelihood.

A local Riazul Islam said there are one bazaar, one government primary school, one secondary girls' school, and two densely populated villages on the north bank of the river. On the south bank, there are one government primary school, one technical school and college, one polytechnic institute, and three villages.

He also said there are also several hundred hectares of agricultural lands. This boat is the only mode for going to Natore Sadar.

An inhabitant of the south bank of the river Principal Mokbul Hossain said students of different educational institutions are crossing the river in great risk.

He also said application has been sent to department concerned including the local lawmaker demanding construction of a bridge.

Upazila Engineer Azizur Rahman said under 100-metre bridge construction project, a project proposal for the bridge has been sent. If the project is passed, the proposed bridge will be constructed.































