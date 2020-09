As part of the celebration of Mujib Borsha, birth centenary of Father of the Nation







As part of the celebration of Mujib Borsha, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Dhamoirhat Upazila Chairman in Naogaon Md Azhar Ali planted a cashew nut sapling at Haatnagar Village in Dhamoirhat Municipality on Thursday. photo: observer