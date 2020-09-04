64 nabbed with drugs in six districts





KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four persons along with 40 kg of hemp from Bhairab Upazila of the district on Thursday.

They are: Md Parvez, 25, son of Akkas Mia of Kalipur Village, and Md Hafiz, 34, son of Abdul Barek of Chandiber Madhya Para Village in the upazila; Md Shah Alam, 44, son of Shamsul Haque of Ayli Village in Barguna District, and Md Faisal, 20, son of late Abdul Kader of Rustompur Village in Dhaka.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-3) Company Commander and Assistant Police Super Rafiuddin Mohammad Jubayer said RAB members raided Bhairabpur Natal Intersection area in the upazila, and arrested them with the hemp.

The elite force also recovered a truck and cash Tk 14,500 from the scene.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field with Bhairab Model Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 17 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Panchbibi upazilas of the district recently.

RAB members detained 16 drug takers from Sadar Upazila on Wednesday.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) SM Fazlul Haque said a team of the elite force detained them red-handed during drives from Wednesday evening to 9pm in Amtali and Panchurchawk areas of the upazila.

The detainees were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar PS after filing separate cases under Narcotics Control Act, the official added.

On the other hand, police arrested a drug trader along with 500 yaba tablets in a drive in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Rabbi Hossain, 25, a resident of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi PS Monsur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive in Ghesha Chenchra area in the morning and arrested Rabbi red-handed while he was selling yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Nine people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in the city recently.

RAB members, in a drive, arrested three drug dealers along with 1,535 yaba tablets from Shahmakhdum PS area in the city early Wednesday.

The detained are Helal Hossen, 32, Mohsin Ali, 34 and Muhammad Maznu, 39.

Confirming the matter, Rajshahi RAB-5 Company Commander ATM Mainul Islam said the detainees were handed over to the PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

RAB members, in another drive on Monday morning, detained six people along with 52 kilograms of hemp from Boalia PS area of the city.

The detained are: Dulal, 30, Tofazzal Hossain, 24, Badshah, 32, Sohan Ali, 21, Muktul Hossain, 32, and Bappi, 30.

On a tip-off, a team of the RAB-5 nabbed them from the area along with the hemp, said RAB-5 official ASP ATM Mainul Islam.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them, and they were handed over to police, the ASP added.

NATORE: RAB members, in a drive, arrested 31 drug takers from different areas in the district town on Tuesday.

RAB members also recovered various equipments for taking drugs and 5 kg of hemp from their possession.

All the arrested confessed their guilt during the primary interrogation.

RAB-5 Natore Camp sources confirmed the matter adding that, separate cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed with Sadar PS in this connection.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of RAB-15 arrested a drug trader along with 60,000 yaba tablets from Haldia Palong area in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Arrested Abdul Gafur, 15, is the son of late Anwar Islam of Ghonarpara area in Naikhongchhari Upazila of Bandarban District.

RAB-15 Assistant Police Super Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Saadi confirmed the arrest, and said the seized yaba is worth Tk 3 crore.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ukhiya PS in this connection, said its OC Marzina Akhter.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested two women along with three kilograms of hemp in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Monowara Begum, 43, and Hanufa Begum, 40, residents of Bag Pasra Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector of Sonaimuri PS Rejaul conducted a drive in Chatarpaia Intersection area at around 11am and arrested the duo.

Sonaimuri PS OC Gias Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.



















