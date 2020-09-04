Video
14 fined on different charges in 3 districts

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts fined four hospitals, two schools and eight drivers of various public transports Tk 4,71,400 on different charges in three districts- Natore, Noakhali and Barishal, on Wednesday.  
NATORE: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined four private hospitals Tk 4 lakh in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Abu Rasel fined them under the Consumer Rights Act for various irregularities.
The AC land along with police raided the upazila and fined Hazera Clinic Tk 2 lakh, Alpona Clinic Tk 1 lakh, and Chalan Beel Clinic and Tania Clinic Tk 50,000 each for violating government health instructions.
NOAKHALI: A mobile court here fined two schools Tk 70,000 in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Wednesday for keeping their academic activities open violating the government rules.
The mobile court led by Sonaimuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Tina Pal raided and fined Kamruzzaman School and College Tk 50,000 and Sonaimuri Residential Model School Tk 20,000.
The residential students of the schools were also sent home at that time.
BARISHAL: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined eight drivers of buses and three-wheelers for violating health guidelines in the city. 
Executive Magistrate of the district administration Ziaur Rahman conducted the mobile court in Nathullabad Bus Terminal area of the city and fined the vehicle drivers Tk 1,400.
However, no complaint of taking extra fare by the transport operators was received.
Barishal Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Zakir Hossain said they are monitoring Nathullabad and Rupatali Bus Terminal areas.
Barisal Bus Owners' Association General Secretary Kishore Kumar Das welcomed the drive for creating awareness among the people in following the government health rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.


