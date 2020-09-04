Video
Friday, 4 September, 2020
Two murdered in 2 dists

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Tangail, on Wednesday.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of miscreants in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Rahimullah, 20, was the son of Salim of Block-B in Balukhali Camp-9 of the upazila.
Local sources said an altercation happened between Rahimullah and some other people over a trivial matter in Balukhali Custom's area of the upazila about 5:30pm. Following this, a group of miscreants stabbed Rahimullah, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, locals rushed him to Kutupalang MSF Hospital, where he died at night under treatment.
He was killed over extramarital affair, locals sources said.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ukhiya Police Station Md Murshed confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
TANGAIL: A young man allegedly hacked his mother to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Selina Begum, 50, was the wife of Basir Uddin of Namdarkulli area under Karatia Union in the upazila.
Tangail Sadar Police Outpost SI Mosharraf Hossen said Md Russell, 28, hacked her mother and wife Khodeza Begum Sumi, 22, over trivial matter, leaving them seriously injured. After the incident, he took pesticide as locals rushed to the spot hearing screams.
Later, locals took the three to Tangail General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Selina dead.
Russell is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.
He will be arrested after recovery, the SI added.


