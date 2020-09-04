

Flood damages infrastructures

Fisheries and poultry farms raised with crores of taka were also damaged causing huge economic losses.

More than one lakh families in the areas have been marooned. They are hoping that the situation will be normal with the recession of the rain water.

The flood snapped communication in different areas including Char Bongshi, Char Ababil, Char Mohana, Sonapur, Keroa, Bamoni, Char Pata, and Uttar and Dakkhin Char Bongshi and in nine wards of Raipur Municipality.

Municipality dweller Dr Mizanur Rahman said, the normal flow of water is being hampered due to lack of proper planning, authority's negligence and filling of local canals. As a result, scanty rainfall causes water-logging in the municipality.

Municipality Mayor Ismail Khokan said people of Raipur suffered much this year for rain. Water entered their houses and shops hampering normal activities. Cooking was suspended.

He also said drain and canal grabbing is responsible for the flood. Besides, leaving no space for water passing, villagers are raising houses whimsically.

He assured that identifying flood and water-logging as the main problem, the situation will be addressed.

Upazila Chairman Principal Mamunur Rashid said the water-logging damaged rural roads, houses and educational institutions. Blaming a section of local influential for it, he said, they bought the lands on canal banks and blocked the water-passing routes. So, the stranded rain water did not recede.

He also said the unplanned construction of sluice gates over the Dakatia River in Hazimara area brought the highest suffering. These sluice gates got out of order many years back. Despite repeated reminder, authorities concerned did not repair these. As a result, water entered the villages.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohammad Hossen Shaheed Sohrawardy said the non-stop rain caused the maximum deluge. Besides, the water gets stranded due to faulty drainage system.

"We are yet to assess the damage, but it will be few," he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabrin Chowdhury said the situation caused by rain is a matter of concern. The damage will be assessed after field visit.





























RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Sept 3: Flood caused by incessant rainfall has damaged most of the rural infrastructures in char areas of Raipur Upazila in the district.Fisheries and poultry farms raised with crores of taka were also damaged causing huge economic losses.More than one lakh families in the areas have been marooned. They are hoping that the situation will be normal with the recession of the rain water.The flood snapped communication in different areas including Char Bongshi, Char Ababil, Char Mohana, Sonapur, Keroa, Bamoni, Char Pata, and Uttar and Dakkhin Char Bongshi and in nine wards of Raipur Municipality.Municipality dweller Dr Mizanur Rahman said, the normal flow of water is being hampered due to lack of proper planning, authority's negligence and filling of local canals. As a result, scanty rainfall causes water-logging in the municipality.Municipality Mayor Ismail Khokan said people of Raipur suffered much this year for rain. Water entered their houses and shops hampering normal activities. Cooking was suspended.He also said drain and canal grabbing is responsible for the flood. Besides, leaving no space for water passing, villagers are raising houses whimsically.He assured that identifying flood and water-logging as the main problem, the situation will be addressed.Upazila Chairman Principal Mamunur Rashid said the water-logging damaged rural roads, houses and educational institutions. Blaming a section of local influential for it, he said, they bought the lands on canal banks and blocked the water-passing routes. So, the stranded rain water did not recede.He also said the unplanned construction of sluice gates over the Dakatia River in Hazimara area brought the highest suffering. These sluice gates got out of order many years back. Despite repeated reminder, authorities concerned did not repair these. As a result, water entered the villages.Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohammad Hossen Shaheed Sohrawardy said the non-stop rain caused the maximum deluge. Besides, the water gets stranded due to faulty drainage system."We are yet to assess the damage, but it will be few," he added.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabrin Chowdhury said the situation caused by rain is a matter of concern. The damage will be assessed after field visit.