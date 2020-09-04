Video
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:43 PM
Letter To the Editor

Fraudulence of e-commerce business

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020

Dear Sir
The e-commerce business in Bangladesh began to flourish in 2013 with the Bangladesh Bank lifting its previously established restriction on international purchases via consumer credit cards. Therefore, e-commerce has seen an unprecedented rise in orders for certain businesses and growth of overall consumer base owing to the lock-down in place.

But Evaly, an e-commerce platform, recently comes to limelight offering consumers all sorts of lucrative deals, with 'cash back' offers going up to 100 to 150 per cent. Thousands of consumers are being lured in by these almost unbelievable deals being offered by this e-commerce company. Although online shopping makes buying easy, unethical business practices in online shopping have become more common nowadays. This process has helped people to avoid the risk of getting Corona infected, but there are always some criminals who always want to take advantage of such a situation by doing harm to the people. Deceit is, nowadays, done through using the internet-based commercial podiums. In most cases of fraud, customers did not get the goods they ordered. Sometimes, they received parcels containing cheap, contaminated and backdated goods.





Since some criminals are using information technology to deceive people and many of us don't know the remedial processes against it but the law can strictly indeed be used to protect people from fraud.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



