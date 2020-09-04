Marital rape: Bangladesh perspective



Md Fahmedul Islam Dewan



Over 179 countries for which data was available, 52 countries had amended their legislation to explicitly establish marital rape as a criminal offence, according to the UN Women's 2011 report. The remaining countries including Bangladesh and others that make an exception for marital rape in their rape laws, as well as those where no such exception exists, consequently, the spouse can be prosecuted under the common rape laws.



In the context of Bangladesh, the exemption can be seen in Section 375 of the Penal Code 1860, where the chief provision of rape has defined and lists five areas that would result in rape. The list of five areas is accompanied by a certain exemption for marital rape from the offence of rape, which explicitly says that "sexual intercourse by a man with his wife, the wife not being under thirteen years of age, is not rape." In 1993, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights declared marital rape as a human rights violation, but Bangladeshi law makes it legally impossible for a man to be held accountable for raping his wife if his wife is over 13 years of age. It means that the overwhelming majority of married women in Bangladesh will be incapable of seeking recourse in law if they are raped by their husbands. It is not just for Bangladesh, throughout the history of most societies, it has been acceptable for men to force their wives to have sex against their will. That granted the husband with immunity from prosecution for raping their wives which will consider, "a license to rape".



In Bangladesh, a lot of laws have been passed to protect the woman from violence and rape. In Bangladesh, the "Nari-o-Shishu Nirjaton Daman Ain, 2000" considered one of the most effective laws addressing violence against women. These Acts include strict provisions for the prevention of offences related to abuse on women and children trafficking and kidnapping of children and women, rape, death resulting from rape and dower, sexual harassment, etc. However, Women & Children Repression Prevention Act 2000 is seriously been misused from the time of its enactment. This law is been used as an apparatus of harassment, humiliation, and extortion, not particularly the rate of conviction in the cases about violence against women and children is very low, but it has also failed to lead in the required results in punishing real criminals for committing violence against women.



Marital rape: Bangladesh perspective



On April 15, Bangladesh saw its first domestic violence fatality since the lockdown began, when Obaidul Haque Tutul brutally murdered his wife, Tahmina Akhter, 28 with a sharp weapon at home while streaming on Facebook Live in Sadar Upazila of Feni district. Obaidul then turned himself to Feni Model Police Station and confessed the killing. Over 11,000 women faced domestic violence during the Covid-19 shutdown: MJF report. As Covid-19 hit the nation hard, some 11,025 women faced different forms of domestic violence during the shutdown across the country in May, says a tele survey report of Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF).



According to another survey by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), a local human rights organization, at least 4,249 women and 456 children were subjected to domestic violence in 27 out of 64 districts of Bangladesh in April, with 1,672 women and 424 children facing violence for the first time in their lives. From January-February 2020, 29 women were murdered by their husbands, according to the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK). Under the shadow of "sticky" social norms, these cases remain mostly unreported. The national helpline center has a 24-hour toll-free hotline number -109. However, the law's implementation remains difficult with various kinds of resistances arising when translating into action.



The current situation is very dangerous because nowadays many married women are not even conscious that they are being raped. Society taught them they have no choice if it regards their husbands. For many women, it is a sense of responsibility they feel, enhanced by hereditary and cultural teachings given by generations.



"When you are raped by a stranger you have to live with a frightening memory. When you are raped by your husband, you have to live with your rapist."- Dr David Finkelhor. We have to realize that how marital rape is more traumatic and scarring for a victim than rape by a stranger. We have improved in many sectors, but still, marital rape is not considered an offense in Bangladesh. It is high time for lawmakers to enact laws regarding marital rape and take necessary steps to fight violence against women.



The writer is a DLA Piper fellow and fourth year LLB student at the Department of Law,

North South University































