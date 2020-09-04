Bangladesh likely to host Rohingya for a long time



Syed Badiuzzaman



As if the international community-especially the United Nations-doesn't have any more obligations other than to just give some money for their food and shelter, since those poor and helpless people of Myanmar have got a host which is itself, by the way, overburdened with a lot of its own problems-economic included.



Sadly, the international media isn't abuzz either any more even though the plight of the Rohingya refugees continues. Aung San Suu Kyi and the military leaders of Myanmar have been sleeping comfortably for the last three years while the unfortunate Rohingya people are still fleeing their ancestral homes due to endless atrocities-only because they are a minority Muslim community.



Somehow they find a boat somewhere in the middle of the night and undertake risky a voyage with no fixed destinations. The United Nations conveniently misses these still unfolding tragic incidents allowing itself to just keep quiet. Only a handful of organizations, such as the New York-based Human Rights Watch and Doctors Without Borders continuously monitor the developments in Myanmar.



Just about a week ago-to be specific on August 24-the Human Rights Watch published another report from New York, once again reminding the Myanmar government of their obligations toward their own stateless citizens. The title of the article couldn't be better: "Myanmar: Rohingya Await Justice, Safe Return 3 Years On." It also mentioned about their worsening conditions in Rakhine state and Bangladesh refugee camps in a subtitle below.



The article was published with a moving image of an elderly mother, her son and her grandkids, portraying sufferings of three generations of Rohingya people. And in its article, the Human Rights Watch blamed the Myanmar government for its failure to ensure safe return of nearly one million Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh. It also accused Myanmar military of crimes against humanity and possible genocide.



In January this year, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) imposed provisional measures on Myanmar to prevent genocide. But Myanmar defied the ICJ decisions. The government hasn't complied with the measures of the International Court of Justice. It hasn't allowed the United Nations to investigate grave crimes inside the country; nor has it conducted any credible criminal investigations on its own into the atrocities of Myanmar military.



As a result of Myanmar's non-compliance with ICJ ruling, boatloads of poor minority Rohingya are still fleeing their homeland every now and then. Some have been stranded at sea for weeks or months. Hundreds of them are feared dead on boats that disappeared after Malaysia and Thailand illegally pushed them back using the COVID-19 global pandemic as a justification. Yet, these countries have no accountability.



Malaysia has even detained Rohingya refugees on their arrival, denied them access to the United Nations refugee agency, and even prosecuted some refugees for illegal entry. The Human Rights Watch said that despite pledge Bangladesh government is yet to allow UN officials to assist over 300 Rohingya refugees rescued at sea and currently detained on what it described as "the insecure silt island of Bhashan Char."



While talking to local and international media outlets as well as various rights groups including Human Rights Watch, refugees overwhelmingly express their desire to go back to their homes in Myanmar. However, they say that they will return once it is safe, when they have citizenship and freedom of movement and when there is genuine accountability for atrocities against them. Anyone in their situation would probably ask for the same thing.



So, here comes the role of the international community. If the international community can come together even for a false reason (Iraq possessed weapons of mass destructions which later proved completely false) to wage war against another member country of the United Nations, why can't they get united to take some actions against Myanmar-not war-and force it to take back its own people who have taken shelter in another country? Fair?



"Myanmar's government should recognize that the terrible suffering it has caused the Rohingya won't disappear even amid a global pandemic," said Brad Adams, Asia director of the Human Rights Watch. "Myanmar needs to accept an international solution that provides for the safe, voluntary return of Rohingya refugees, while an understandably stretched Bangladesh should not make conditions inhospitable for refugees who have nowhere to go."



It was hard to believe that Aung San Suu Kyi, once the darling of the world for her heroic role as an uncompromising leader of pro-democracy movement of her country, would one day-even after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, a lifetime's dream of world leaders including American presidents-sit at the International Court of Justice defending the actions of Myanmar military and dumping the poor and helpless minority people of her country.



Myanmar has deliberately refrained from addressing the root causes of widespread abuses against the Rohingya and has refused to create necessary conditions for their safe, dignified and voluntary return. As observed by Human Rights Watch, Rohingya in Rakhine state are trapped in appalling conditions, confined to camps and villages without freedom of movement, and cut off from access to adequate food, medical care, education and livelihoods.



Military rulers of Myanmar passed a controversial citizenship law in 1982, effectively denying citizenship to Rohingya making them stateless and totally vulnerable to ongoing abuses. The Myanmar government should immediately amend the racist citizenship law to demonstrate its readiness for the return of Rohingya and comply with the unanimous ICJ ruling that "Myanmar is legally bound to protect Rohingya Muslims from genocide."



Many believe the United Nations is largely responsible for Rohingya refugee crisis. What did the UN do when the military government introduced the Burmese Citizenship Law in 1982 denying Rohingya Muslims their ethnic status as well as citizenship in what was then Burma? Did the UN hold an emergency UN Security Council Meeting or at least issue a strongly worded statement condemning Burmese government's action?



Critics argue that had the UN been active enough and vocal right from the outset against the Burmese government's actions stripping minority Muslims of their citizenship, the situation would never come to this level. Once the minority Rohingya Muslims lost their citizenship in 1982, Burmese authority as well as Buddhist majority began treating them as illegal immigrants and subjected them to all types of persecutions which are still continuing.



As for Bangladesh, it handled the Rohingya refugee crisis extremely poorly and without any planning right from the beginning. Government after government didn't take the issue seriously enough when the refugees began to arrive in Bangladesh in the 1970s in their hundreds. Bangladesh government didn't bother that much when they sporadically crossed over to Cox's Bazar even in their thousands in the 1980s and also in the1990s.



Bangladesh took the matter seriously only in 2000s when the number of refugees significantly swelled and especially in 2017 when Myanmar military began their atrocities in Rakhine state setting off a massive influx of refugees into the country. But by then the damage was done. Taking advantage of the weak position of Bangladesh, Myanmar repeatedly created situations that forced Rohingya to flee their homeland and take shelter in Bangladesh.



Even today Bangladesh doesn't have a coherent policy on the crisis. And that's why the refugee problem isn't in the news anymore. Isn't it Bangladesh's job to keep the issue front and centre? The Foreign Ministry has a huge role in coordinating with the international community almost on a daily basis until the crisis is over. It should urge them to convince Myanmar to create necessary conditions for a safe and immediate return of refugees.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network

























