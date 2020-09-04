

A futile parliamentary watchdog



We are, however, shocked at the visible sluggishness of our parliamentary watchdog for monitoring the health ministry. The committee did not hold a single meeting in the last five months when the novel Coronavirus gradually gained its footing in the country, leaving the public healthcare services overstretched. According to the rules of JS procedure, each standing committee is supposed to meet at least once a month, but the committee in question did not hold any meeting since March 24. Moreover, not even a virtual meeting or video conference had taken place among the watchdog members.



In these trying times, the role of the Jatiya Sangsad body, armed with plenary powers to review works relating to the ministry, and inquire into any activity or irregularity, is all but depressing.



The same stands in the cases of other parliamentarian bodies too. But given the scandals and disgrace surrounding our health sector, the parliamentarian watchdog should have acted more responsibly.



This sad reality is enough to suggest, the nation's caretakers at the parliament are least bothered about accountability of those involved in abuses and irregularities. More to it, it begs the question whether the lack of any initiatives is due to their conflict of interest, and indeed if they have vested interests in facilitating protection of the corrupt and prevalence of impunity.



As more and more frontline healthcare workers died and got infected with COVID -19 due to lack of proper safety gears - reports of misappropriation of funds in the name of procuring medical equipments , issuing fake COVID - 19 certificates , refusing critical patients requiring urgent treatment became regular news reports in the past six months.



Fraudulent activities carried by Regent Hospital and JKG Health Care over COVID-19 testing, coupled with reports of irregularities and mishandling of the pandemic by the Directorate General of Health Services had shockingly revealed a vital sector run by morally and ethically corrupt people. And the scandals were further followed by the resignation of the embattled director general of DGHS.











But all these incidents apparently could not draw any attention of the health watchdog. Such lack of concern and capriciousness is perhaps only witnessed in Bangladesh.



