AlBL approves 13pc cash dividend for 2019

Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:43 PM
Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) approved 13pc cash dividend for the Shareholder as well as Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended on 31st December 2019, says a press release.




AGM was presided over AIBL Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, held on Thursday virtually by using digital platform.
Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Md. Abdus Salam, Members Alhajj Hafez Md. Enayetullah, Alhajj Salim Rahman, Alhajj Md Liakat Ali Chowdhury etc. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury and large number of Shareholders were present in the Virtual meeting.
Senior Executive Vice President and Company Secretary Md. Mahmudur Rahman proposed the agenda in the meeting.
The Bank achieved growth of 11.66% in Deposit, 10.16% in Investment during the year 2019 compared to 2018. Earning Per Share (EPS) of the Bank stood at Tk. 2.28 in 2019. The house considered and adopted the Directors' Report, Statement of Accounts for the year 2019 along with Auditors' Report and also appointed the Auditors of the Company for the term until the next Annual General Meeting. The Shareholders participated in the review of the overall performance of the Bank and expressed their satisfaction. They made some valuable suggestions for improvement of performance and image of the Bank.



