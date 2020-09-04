Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:43 PM
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

AB Bank approves 5pc stock dividend

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

AB Bank Limited Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali presiding virtually over the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank held online on Wednesday.

AB Bank Limited Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali presiding virtually over the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank held online on Wednesday.

AB Bank Limited approved 5 percent Stock Dividend for the year 2019 at its 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually on Wednesday, according to a press release.
The listing category of the Bank has been placed in category "A" with effect from September 02, 2020 as per directives of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
AB Bank Limited completed 38th year of successful operation on April 12, 2020. Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Bank stood at Tk 22.84 billion (2,284 crore) and total assets stood at Tk 365.57 billion (36,557 crore) in 2019 which registered 13.33% growth over last year.
The AGM also adopted Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements and appointed Moshtaque Ahmed Chowdhury and Shajir Ahmed as Directors. Shareholders also appointed ACNABIN, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditor of the Bank for the year 2020.
Chairman of the Board Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, presided over the meeting. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, other directors of the board and a good number of shareholders attended the AGM.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AlBL approves 13pc cash dividend for 2019
AB Bank approves 5pc stock dividend
UCB holds AGM, approves 10pc dividend
France unleashes 100b euro stimulus to revive economy
Pioneer Insurance approves 20pc cash dividend
Nissan’s China sales slow in August
United Airlines plans layoffs if no Fed support
US-Bangla Airlines to increases flight frequency to Doha


Latest News
Committee formed to probe assault on freedom fighter at RMCH
Three arrested Jubo League men confess attacking UNO: RAB
Six arrested for attack on UNO Waheeda and her father: RAB
Three organizations plant 49,000 trees in Amphan hit coastal areas
China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug
BGB seizes 126kg hilsa while being smuggled to India
Four more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Attack on UNO: Two arrested Ghoraghat Jubo League leaders expelled
None involved in attack on UNO would be spared: Home Minister
Most Read News
Ghoraghat UNO, father critically injured in attack
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
Ghoraghat UNO being airlifted to Dhaka
Wahida's condition critical
Govt extends Khaleda's release for 6 more months
Bijoy TV journalist hacked dead
Ship carrying 6,000 cattle, 43 crew capsized in storm off Japan
Our fragile and wonky health sector
4.24 lakh Yaba recovered in Cox's Bazar
UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft