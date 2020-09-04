AB Bank approves 5pc stock dividend



AB Bank Limited Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali presiding virtually over the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank held online on Wednesday.

The listing category of the Bank has been placed in category "A" with effect from September 02, 2020 as per directives of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

AB Bank Limited completed 38th year of successful operation on April 12, 2020. Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Bank stood at Tk 22.84 billion (2,284 crore) and total assets stood at Tk 365.57 billion (36,557 crore) in 2019 which registered 13.33% growth over last year.

The AGM also adopted Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements and appointed Moshtaque Ahmed Chowdhury and Shajir Ahmed as Directors. Shareholders also appointed ACNABIN, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditor of the Bank for the year 2020.

Chairman of the Board Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, presided over the meeting. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, other directors of the board and a good number of shareholders attended the AGM.

























