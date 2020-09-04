UCB holds AGM, approves 10pc dividend





The approval came at the bank's 37th Annual General Meeting held virtually on Thursday.

The meeting was presided by UCB Vice President Bazal Ahmed said UCB jad gained a tremendous growth in every arena like operating profit, loan and advances, deposit etc.

He also expressed that UCB will be continuing to serve the interest of shareholders, clients and communities on the whole.

Among others Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairman Akhter Matin Chaudhury; Risk Management Committee Chairman M. A. Sabur; Directors Nurul Islam Chowdhury, Bashir Ahmed; Syed Kamruzzaman; Muhammed Shah Alam, Professor Dr. Md. Jonaid Shafiq; Independent Director Dr. Aparup Chowdhury and Independent Director Touhid Shipar Rafiquzzaman virtually attended the AGM.

Moreover, UCB Managing Director Muhammed Shawkat Jamil and Chief Financial Officer Faruk Ahammad were also present at the AGM.

The programme was conducted by Company Secretary of the bank Mr. ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS. Being a leading First Generation Private Sector Bank incepted in 1983, UCB is now well-poised and a praiseworthy name in the Banking arena.



























