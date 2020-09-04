France unleashes 100b euro stimulus to revive economy





The stimulus equates to 4per cent of gross domestic product, meaning France is ploughing more public cash into its economy than any other big European country as a per centage of GDP, an official said ahead of its formal launch later on Thursday.

France's recession, marked by a 13.8per cent second quarter GDP contraction that coincided with the country's COVID-19 lockdown and is set to generate an 11per cent drop in 2020 as a whole, has also been one of Europe's deepest.

The stimulus package earmarks 35 billion euros to make the economy more competitive, 30 billion for more environmentally friendly energy policies and 25 billion for supporting jobs, officials said.

"This recovery plan aims to keep our economy from collapsing and unemployment exploding," Prime Minister Jean Castex said on RTL radio.

He said the government aimed to create at least 160,000 jobs next year thanks to the plan.

Focused mainly on boosting companies and due to run over two years, the plan does little to directly support consumer demand - traditionally the engine of French growth - in contrast to a 130 billion euro stimulus launched in spring in Germany with a value added sales tax cut.

Macron's government is banking on the plan to return the euro zone's second biggest economy to pre-crisis levels of activity by 2022 after what is expected to be its worst post-war recession.

-Reuters























