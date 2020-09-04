Pioneer Insurance approves 20pc cash dividend





M Anis Ud Dowla, Senior Director of the Company presided over the meeting, says a press release.

In the year 2019 the Company earned premium of Tk. 322.23 crore and net profit of Tk. 44.02 crore. The meeting approved 20% Cash Dividend for the year ended December 31, 2019 as recommended by the Board of Directors. The shareholders expressed their satisfaction with Company's performance during the year.

Directors Messers Tapan Chowdhury, Syed Nasim Manzur, Fahama Khan, Sanchia Chowdhury, Captain A B Tajul Islam (Retd.), MP, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Bir Protik, MP etc and Chief Executive Officer (C.C.) Tarik Ur Rahman as well as a large number of shareholders were present in the meeting virtually.





























