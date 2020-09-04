Nissan’s China sales slow in August





Nissan is determined to boost sales in China as it struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

It said it sold 126,592 vehicles in China in August, up 4.7per cent from the previous month as sales continue to recover from China's coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

Toyota sold 164,400 vehicles in China last month, up 27.2per cent from last year. Of the total, 20,700 came from its premium Lexus brand, which showed a 22.3per cent sales jump compared to a year earlier. Honda sold 148,636 units, up 19.7per cent.

-Reuters





















