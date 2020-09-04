Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:42 PM
latest
Home Business

United Airlines plans layoffs if no Fed support

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

NEW YORK, Sept 2: United Airlines said Wednesday it plans to lay off up to 16,000 workers amid a prolonged industry downturn due to the coronavirus and the continuing stalemate in Washington over further federal support for the industry.
The big US carrier, which had previously said as many as 36,000 workers could be terminated, said early retirement and other programs had lessened the need for even deeper job cuts, but the "devastating" impact of Covid-19 on airline travel still required layoffs.
But even with voluntary programs and other cost-cutting, the savings "have not been enough to avoid involuntary furloughs entirely," the company said.
"Today, each of our operations leaders communicated directly with their teams to share the heart-wrenching news that approximately 16,000 United employees will be notified of an involuntary furlough effective as early as October 1."
The announcement comes on the heels layoff warnings from American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.
Unions representing flight attendants, pilots and other airline workers are holding rallies and engaging in letter-writing campaigns to prod Congress to roll out another round of support that would avert layoffs.
So far, progress on the package has been stymied by partisan gridlock in Washington.
"Flight attendants are resilient in the face of adversity, 1st responders. Pilots spend years training to acquire skills & knowledge to fly the public safety," the Association of Flight Attendants tweeted late Tuesday.
"Inaction by Congress will now send us to the unemployment line."
United's cuts affect nearly 7,000 flight attendants and almost 3,000 pilots, among other staff.
"The pandemic has drawn us in deeper and lasted longer than almost any expert predicted, and in an environment where travel demand is so depressed, United cannot continue with staffing levels that significantly exceed the schedule we fly," the company said.
 "Sadly, we don't expect demand to return to anything resembling normal until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine."
Last week, American Airlines said it would furlough around 19,000 staff members if federal funding is not approved. Delta Air Lines has also signaled that 1,900 pilots could be furloughed.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AlBL approves 13pc cash dividend for 2019
AB Bank approves 5pc stock dividend
UCB holds AGM, approves 10pc dividend
France unleashes 100b euro stimulus to revive economy
Pioneer Insurance approves 20pc cash dividend
Nissan’s China sales slow in August
United Airlines plans layoffs if no Fed support
US-Bangla Airlines to increases flight frequency to Doha


Latest News
Committee formed to probe assault on freedom fighter at RMCH
Three arrested Jubo League men confess attacking UNO: RAB
Six arrested for attack on UNO Waheeda and her father: RAB
Three organizations plant 49,000 trees in Amphan hit coastal areas
China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug
BGB seizes 126kg hilsa while being smuggled to India
Four more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Attack on UNO: Two arrested Ghoraghat Jubo League leaders expelled
None involved in attack on UNO would be spared: Home Minister
Most Read News
Ghoraghat UNO, father critically injured in attack
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
Ghoraghat UNO being airlifted to Dhaka
Wahida's condition critical
Govt extends Khaleda's release for 6 more months
Bijoy TV journalist hacked dead
Ship carrying 6,000 cattle, 43 crew capsized in storm off Japan
Our fragile and wonky health sector
4.24 lakh Yaba recovered in Cox's Bazar
UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft