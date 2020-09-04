Video
US-Bangla Airlines to increases flight frequency to Doha

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

US-Bangla airlines has decided to increase its flight frequency on Dhaka-Doha-Dhaka route to three from two weekly flight from September 9.
The airline will operate flight to Doha from Dhaka on every Monday Wednesday and Friday from September 9 next, according to a press release.
The US-Bangla airlines, the country's largest private carrier in terms of fleet size, resumed the Doha destination on Aug 31 with two weekly flights after more than five months as the popular middle-eastern destination was suspended in March for containing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
US-Bangla is using the 164 seated Boeing 737-800 aircraft to carry passengers on Dhaka-Doha route, said the release.
The airlines is operating the flights following all types of health and travel guidelines of the civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and Qatar.
Apart from Doha route, currently, after resumption of flight operation amid pandemic, the US-Bangla Airlines is now also operating international flights on Guangzhou and Kuala Lumpur route and 40 daily flights on all seven domestic routes.
BSS adds: On March 21, the CAAB first imposed a ban on commercial international flight operation to and from 10 countries - Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore - due to the pandemic.


