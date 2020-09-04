Speakers for long-term policy to adopt 4th Industrial revolution





They made the observation at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) webinar on "Fourth Industrial Revolution in the wake of COVID-19", said a press release.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar joined the webinar as the chief guest while Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Begum Parag joined the webinar as guest of honour. DCCI President Shams Mahmud moderated the webinar.

In his speech, Mustafa Jabbar said that telecommunication sector is the ocean for Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

"In our country 65 percent people are under the age limit of 35 years which is an added advantage for us," he added.

He said "We should not fear from 4IR as our adoptability is too high. In 2008, internet users were only 8 lakh used only 8 GBPS bandwidth whereas now we are using about 2100 GBPS bandwidth. In that case capacity of Kuwakata submarine cable needs to be increased."

In terms of technology adaptation, he said, it should be inclusive with the people of Bangladesh.

He informed that by the year 2023, 5G will be available mainly in major cities of Bangladesh. Education system and curriculum need to be adjusted to cope with the advancement of 4IR, he added.

Begum Parag said the SMEs of Bangladesh are using technology now and they are producing various diversified products.

"4IR will open up new avenues especially in the recycling industries. New technology, automation will create new job opportunities and skill development," she added.

She said considering every aspect, the Ministry is drafting National Industrial Policy. "Covid-19 led pandemic taught us how to be digitized. We have no options but to adopt the 4IR or we may lose competitiveness in the international market," he added.

BSS adds: Shams Mahmud in his welcome address said that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is evolving fast and reshaping and global industrial, trade and economic landscape. "Bangladesh still lags behind in adopting 4IR technologies in industrial ecosystem and this adoption will accelerate our growth momentum," he added.

He said launching 4IR technologies will unlock new era of growth and employment across all sectors of Bangladesh.

Among others, Chairman of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Asif Ibrahimn and DCCI Senior Vice President also spoke on the occasion.























