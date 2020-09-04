Video
Friday, 4 September, 2020
10 BD students to be trained by Huawei Headquarters

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Huawei, the world's leading ICT solutions provider has picked up 10 outstanding ICT talents from five renowned universities of Bangladesh. The announcement for 'Seeds for the Future 2020', was made at a virtual event on Wednesday.
Chen Mingjie (Jay), Vice President, Huawei Asia Pacific Region made the welcome address at the event attended by Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, MP, and UNESCO Bangladesh Representativ as the chief guest Beatrice Kaldun as the chief guest and the special guest respectively.
Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) CEO Zhang Zhengjun and other officials of Huawei along with the champions also joined the event.
A total of 500 students partook in the selection phases, and from there, 10 champions have been selected based on their CGPA (Cumulative Grade Points Average), spot examination and their presentation on new technology and innovative companies.
Huawei has been organizing this event in Bangladesh for the last five years. Traditionally, the chosen students would go to China for a study trip for two-week; however, due to COVID-19, the training has been shifted to an online program.
The 5-day online programme will consist of compulsory courses, live-streamed sessions with Huawei experts and guest speakers, elective courses, and self-learning about Chinese culture.
The core curriculum will cover 5G, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and many more. On the other hand, the elective courses might vary from the digital economy, industry trends to leadership skills.
Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said: "ICT will empower the youth and lead them to make a good contribution to society. This is much appreciable when the localized global ICT leader Huawei is taking the responsibility of grooming ICT talents of Bangladesh."
Beatrice Kaldun commented: "Huawei, through the Seeds for  the Future Programme, is supporting talented Bangladeshi youth to acquire the skills and cutting-edge knowledge in areas of ICT that will enable them to thrive in their professional careers and make a contribution to the sustainable development of Bangladesh"
Chen Mingjie said, "Huawei believes youth is the main engine of development as well as digital advancement�.With this project, we want to plant that visionary seed in their mind so that in the coming years they can come up with new ideas to make this society fully connected and intelligent."
The Seeds for the Future 2020 champions are Afsara Benazir and Khandaker Mushfiqur Rahman from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (CSE Department), Tasnia Sultana and Abdullah Al Miraj from Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (EEE Department), Rabeya Tus Sadia and Amit Karmakar from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (CSE Department), Adiba Tabassum Chowdhury and Arifur Rahman from Dhaka University (EEE Department), and Faria Rahman and Foyez-ul Islam from Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (EEE Department).


