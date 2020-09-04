

Dettol gives cheques to 10 awareness campaign winners

The campaign which began on March 26 last with the participation of scouts, students and the general people concluded on May 31. The winners comprised five Scouts and five members of public.

The first winner received a cheque for Tk 50,000, the second wan got Tk 40,000, 3rd winner Tk 30,000 and the rest each received Tk 10,000 in each Scout and Public category.

The winners were handed over the prize money through cheques in an virtual event on Wednesday.

The scout members are Medha Sarkar, Samiha Raisa Sabih, Sadik Al Rafi, Muhiba Tieba Toha, Sanjana Rahman Lima while the general population entailed Sorna Mahmud, Radha Sen, Dip Bindu Das, Nabila Alam, Shiny Nusrat.

The campaign was conducted under the initiative of UNDP, Bangladesh Scouts, and 'Dettol Harpic Porichchonno Bangladesh' the Commissioner (Enquiry) of Anti-Corruption Commission.

Chief National Commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts, Dr. Md. Mozammel Haque Khan attended the online prize-giving ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Educational and awareness programmes on curbing the spread of the virus should not cease just because the institutions are closed; awareness can be developed starting with family members at home. Everyone participated in the online challenge from home, adhering to the instructions. Participants submitted photos and videos of the correct way of washing hands for 20 seconds with soap or hand wash that were uploaded on the social networking site Facebook.

About 13,237 contestants participated in the awareness-raising challenge, out of which 10 candidates were selected and declared winners. Concito PR was the media partner of the whole campaign where 1 crore 13 lakh people were engaged.

In the keynote address at the award ceremony, Dr. Md. Mozammel Haque Khan said: "The number of infected people would have increased more widely in Bangladesh if they did not follow hygiene rules like hand washing. So, we have to wash our hands properly in eight steps in accordance with the guidelines. ""

Dr. Md. Shah Kamal, National Commissioner (Community Development and Health) , Sudipto Mukerjee, UNDP Resident Representative, Managing Director of Reckitt Benckiser Vishal Gupta, Prominent actor Riaz and Sarwar Mohammad Shahriar, the convener of the judge's panel and the National Commissioner also spoke among other on the occasion.













































