30pc discount for Uber rides on first two bKash payments

bKash payment has been successfully integrated on Uber platform where customers can now enjoy 30pc discount up to Taka 70 per ride on first two trips after adding bKash till 31st October 2020, says a press release.After the launch of the long-awaited service, this offer campaign has started on 1st September to encourage customers in digital payment. The discount can be availed through payment using Uber app only where the bKash account is linked. Customer needs to have an Uber and an active bKash customer account.To add bKash payment option, customers can follow some easy steps. They need to select "Wallet" or "Payment" in the touch menu, tap "Add Payment Method" and "bKash" subsequently then add account information. They will see a notification for successfully linking bKash to Uber.Recently, Uber and bKash have announced a partnership which enables Uber riders to pay for their trips using bKash, automatically. The partnership gives millions of Bangladeshi riders the convenience of seamlessly taking Uber rides, without the inconvenience of carrying cash or worrying about exact change.