Sterling falls more against strong dollar





The Bank of England's deputy governor, Dave Ramsden, said on Wednesday that the level of British economic output would permanently be about 1.5 per centage points lower than it would be had it not been for the pandemic.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, meanwhile, said that Britain had not changed its position on key sticking points in Brexit trade talks and that he was "worried and disappointed".

"Over the past few days Sterling was able to benefit from a EUR and USD weakness. At the same time investors seem to be ignoring idiosyncratic factors," wrote Commerzbank FX strategist Thu Lan Nguyen in a note to clients.

"Things are still not looking great as far as Brexit is concerned," she said, referring specifically to comments by BoE governor Andrew Bailey about a lack of progress on the issue of equivalence for the financial services sector.

"Following 4 years of Brexit drama the market seems immune to this. However, GBP investors will be unable to ignore the Brexit risk forever," Nguyen said.

At 0753 GMT, sterling was at $1.3295, down 0.4per cent since the previous session's New York close.

Against the euro it was little changed, down around 0.1per cent at 0.8884.

After the euro hit $1.20 earlier this week, it has retreated as the market grew concerned that euro strength was a problem for the European Central Bank.

"EUR/GBP is pressing support at 0.8865, helped by the slightly softer EUR," wrote ING strategists. -Reuters















LONDON, Sept 3: The pound fell against the dollar on Thursday, extending its losses on a combination of dollar strength and weak domestic factors: the long-term damage to Britain's economy from the coronavirus and a lack of progress in Brexit negotiations.The Bank of England's deputy governor, Dave Ramsden, said on Wednesday that the level of British economic output would permanently be about 1.5 per centage points lower than it would be had it not been for the pandemic.The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, meanwhile, said that Britain had not changed its position on key sticking points in Brexit trade talks and that he was "worried and disappointed"."Over the past few days Sterling was able to benefit from a EUR and USD weakness. At the same time investors seem to be ignoring idiosyncratic factors," wrote Commerzbank FX strategist Thu Lan Nguyen in a note to clients."Things are still not looking great as far as Brexit is concerned," she said, referring specifically to comments by BoE governor Andrew Bailey about a lack of progress on the issue of equivalence for the financial services sector."Following 4 years of Brexit drama the market seems immune to this. However, GBP investors will be unable to ignore the Brexit risk forever," Nguyen said.At 0753 GMT, sterling was at $1.3295, down 0.4per cent since the previous session's New York close.Against the euro it was little changed, down around 0.1per cent at 0.8884.After the euro hit $1.20 earlier this week, it has retreated as the market grew concerned that euro strength was a problem for the European Central Bank."EUR/GBP is pressing support at 0.8865, helped by the slightly softer EUR," wrote ING strategists. -Reuters