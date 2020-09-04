Stocks rise for 2nd running day on positive sentiment





Investors have been encouraged as market watchdogs have taken several steps to restore financial discipline in the country's capital market.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, rose by 36.29 points or 0.74 per cent to11-month high at 4,927.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also rose by 0.76 points to finish at 1,715 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 4.48 points to close at 1,141.

Turnover on the DSE however, slid to Tk 10.94 billion, down 9.0 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 12.01 billion.

Gainers outnumbered the losers, as out of 355 issues traded, 221 closed higher, 109 ended lower while 25 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 92 points to close at 14,066 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 57 points to finish at 8,482.

Of the issues traded, 171 gained, 67 declined and 37 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 16.23 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 325 million.















