

Textile buying houses must have registration: BB

In this regard the central bank has issued a circular to all the chief executive officers of the scheduled commercial banks that they must seek valid registration papers from all their apparel sector related clients aiming to bring an order and a level playing field both in domestic and international market.

The BB's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) issued the circular on Thursday saying the textile Act 2018 was formulated in a broad sense of meeting domestic demand for textiles, competitiveness for export in the international market, sustainable development, attracting local and foreign investments, modernization, coordination and standards, formulating curriculum in textile educations, research, human resource development and creating skilled manpower.

It stated, "But currently due breach of the act few buying houses and business ventures are engaged in this sector for which the country is facing bad images which is threatening for the country's apparel sector development."

It said due to such malpractice thee is double standards system prevailing in the sector that some are registered in the government book with paying all sorts taxes and others and in the mean time some are evading taxes and are not following a standard business rules both in local and export market.

To end such irregularities the banks were asked to mandatorily seek registrations from all the textile related ventures including buying houses and encourage their clients to do textile and apparel related business with following laws of the land.

The BB circular also said it has directed all the banks to follow the rules as there is no other way to stop the irregularities.





































