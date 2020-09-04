East-West Seed joins hands with ACI to reach farmers

East-West Seed, in association with Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Seed is back in Bangladesh with renewed vigor by registering and launching of 71 high-performing, high-quality vegetable seed hybrids such as Palee Plus (bitter gourd), Bir Super (ridge gourd), Sonabou (pumpkin), Tamim Plus (cucumber), bottle gourd, and other varieties which are highly beneficial to smallholder farmers currently distressed by the pandemic, says a press release.

