UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance





The summit will debate "post-Covid-19 global governance in relation to the maintenance of international peace and security," Niger's UN Ambassador Abdou Abarry told journalists while presenting the Council's program for the month.

The session will take place during the annual UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders, which will take place this year mainly by videoconference due to the pandemic.

"This will be an opportunity for our leaders to have political discussions on the need to adapt the current international system embodied by the United Nations and the Security Council in order to effectively face traditional threats to security such as conflicts, but also new threats such as organized crime and pandemics," Abarry said.

Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou will chair the summit, with participation by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and African Union chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, Abarry said.

When asked about the attendance of US President Donald Trump, who often opposes multilateralism and cooperation with international organizations, the ambassador said "we expect the participation of all heads of state and they will all receive an invitation from the president of Niger."

With increasing globalization, citizens all over the world feel left behind. Parliamentarians are representatives of the people and therefore have a critical role in bridging the gap between citizens' expectations and global governance. Since their first World Conference in 2000, the Speakers of Parliament have consistently noted that IPU is called upon to provide a parliamentary dimension to international cooperation.

We are committed to increasing parliaments' role in global affairs, helping to overcome the democratic deficit in international relations, and ensuring that international commitments are translated into national realities.









IPU's strategic partnership with the United Nations ensures a parliamentary voice is heard in global decision-making processes. That partnership is underpinned by our renewed cooperation agreement and biennial resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

We bring a parliamentary component to global talks, including through the Annual Parliamentary Hearings at the United Nations. We help mainstream global commitments into the day-to-day work of national parliaments and support parliaments in their vital role of holding governments to account in implementing multilateral agreements.

Our Committee on UN Affairs facilitates greater understanding of UN processes and work, and brings the voice of parliamentarians to UN policy makers.

