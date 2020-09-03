Video
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:45 AM
Home Front Page

35 new C-19 deaths, 2,582 cases in a day

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Novel coronavirus claimed 35 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 4,351, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fatality rate is 1.37 percent. The health authorities detected 2,582 new Covid-19 cases, testing 15,204 samples during the period.
During the period, the country saw the recovery of new 2,839 Covid-19 patients which boosted the number of total recoveries across the country to 2,11,016.
The latest information confirmed that the recovery rate has climbed to 66.46 percent.
Since March 18, 2,105 people have died in Dhaka, 943 in Chattogram, 291 in Rajshahi, 363 in Khulna, 169 in Barishal, 194 in Sylhet, 194 in Rangpur and 92 in Mymensingh divisions.
Meanwhile, the death toll from Covid-19 reached 855,444 globally on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Besides, the number of confirmed cases stands at 25, 658, 847according to JHU.
The United States retained its position as the worst hit country from the virus with 6,073,174 confirmed cases and 184,644 deaths.
The US is followed by Brazil that recorded 3,950,931 confirmed cases and 122,596 deaths so far.
India remained top three in both confirmed cases and deaths as the country reported 3, 691,166 cases and 65, 288 deaths according to JHU data.




Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.


