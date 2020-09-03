UK merges DFID with FCO





The new office, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), started its journey on Wednesday, the British High Commission in Dhaka said.

To mark the day the UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who will lead the new FCDO, announced that Britain would pioneer a global call to take action to protect the world's poorest people from coronavirus and the increasing threat of famine.

"We can only tackle these global challenges by combining our diplomatic strength with our world-leading aid expertise," Dominic Raab said in a press release by British High Commission here Wednesday.

The UK committed to spending 0.7 percent of its national income on aid and the formation of the FCDO yesterday to make sure its diplomatic influence and development expertise are combined to the best effect on the globe, said the release.

"This merger will bring together our overseas efforts on aid and diplomacy so that we can maximize our influence around the world," the High Commission said.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson and new Director of Development Judith Herbertson delivered a video message to mark the day.

The DFID Chief in Dhaka has now become the Director of Development at the British High Commission.

"Today is a special day for the British Government because we are launching the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The FCDO is a merger of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development," Dickson said.

Director of Development Judith Herbertson said, "This is an exciting and important day for the UK Government as we pioneer a new international Department."

The merger will help to continue the UK commitment to support long term sustainable development and stability, prosperity for Bangladesh, drawing on the strengths of both former departments, FCO and DFID, said Judith Herbertson.

The British High Commissioner also said the UK is demonstrating global leadership on key world challenges such as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and children's education.

"We will continue to do so, particularly in support of equitable and fair access to vaccines, putting in place actions to tackle climate change as the Chair of the UN climate change conference COP26 next year and championing quality education for young girls. All of this matters to Bangladesh and as FCDO we will be even more committed to these causes locally and globally," he said.









The UK also announced a new £119m aid package to combat threat of coronavirus and famine as it takes on the G7 and COP26 presidencies.





