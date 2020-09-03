Blast at Ctg container depot kills 3



Three people were killed in an oil tank explosion in a vehicle during welding at a private container depot at Patenga in Chattogram on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The dead were identified as Arman, 30, Muktar, 34,

and Newaj, 28.

According to Patenga Police Station Officer-in Charge (OC) Jubayer Sayeed, the explosion took place when the workers were welding the oil tank of a vehicle at Incontrade container depot of Yusuf Abdullah Harun at Ladiar Char under Patenga Police Station at around 11:45 am, leaving three workers dead and three others injured.

The injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and two of them released after first aid. The incident occurred in the open space of the workshop inside the depot, Mohsin Sarker, managing director of Incontrade, said.

The vehicle's fuel tank was left open while the welding work was being carried out that resulted in the blast, he said. Some oil left inside the tank may have triggered the explosion, Mohsin said, adding that all the victims were employees of the company.















