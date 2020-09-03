Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:44 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Blast at Ctg container depot kills 3

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

Three people were killed in an oil tank explosion in a vehicle during welding at a private container depot at Patenga in Chattogram on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Three people were killed in an oil tank explosion in a vehicle during welding at a private container depot at Patenga in Chattogram on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 2: Three workers were killed and three others injured in an explosion that took place at a private off-dock container depot at Patenga on Wednesday.
The dead were identified as Arman, 30, Muktar, 34,
and Newaj, 28.
According to Patenga Police Station Officer-in Charge (OC) Jubayer Sayeed, the explosion took place when the workers were welding the oil tank of a vehicle at Incontrade container depot of Yusuf Abdullah Harun at Ladiar Char under Patenga Police Station at around 11:45 am, leaving three workers dead and three others injured.
The injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and two of them released after first aid. The incident occurred in the open space of the workshop inside the depot, Mohsin Sarker, managing director of Incontrade, said.
The vehicle's fuel tank was left open while the welding work was being carried out that resulted in the blast, he said. Some oil left inside the tank may have triggered the explosion, Mohsin said, adding that all the victims were employees of the company.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance
35 new C-19 deaths, 2,582 cases in a day
UK merges DFID with FCO
Blast at Ctg container depot kills 3
No info on forests!
Hindu widows now to enjoy all properties of husbands
BD mourns Pranab Mukherjee’s death
PM orders prompt measures to modernize DMCH, TSC


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft