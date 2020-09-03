No info on forests!





Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury, Secretary of Statistics and Information Management, on Wednesday said, "Earlier I had worked for the Ministry of Forest Environment and Climate Change. At that time I came to know that they did not know about the exact percentage of the forests in the country."

He made the comment at a two-day-long workshop under a project titled

'Capacity Building For Generating SDGs Data With Focus on Environment, Climate Change and Disaster Management' organized by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics in the city.

We must keep in mind that there is not scope of increasing the percentage of the forests. We must have the correct data and fact so that we can bring change to the status, he noted.

Referring to the climate change impact, he also said the intensity of the climate change impact is increasing gradually.

But the problem is that people cannot calculate the damage caused by this impact of climate change properly.

The main objective of the project is to prepare and publish statistics on the institutionalization of assessment measures of Bangladesh's environment, natural resources, biodiversity, impact of natural disasters on the impact of climate change, etc.

