Hindu widows now to enjoy all properties of husbands

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday said Hindu widows would get possession of their husband's all properties like agricultural land as well as non-agricultural land.The HC bench of Justice Miftah Uddin Chowdhury passed the judgment in a case filed for settling the issue of distribution of the property of a Hindu family.Barrister Syed Nafiul Islam, the lawyer of a widow, confirmed the verdict.A Hindu widow usually inherits ownership of the homestead of her husband. Following the HC verdict, now Hindu widows will also own agricultural land.In 1996, Jotindra Nath Mandal filed a case in Khulna District Court claiming that his widow Baudi did not have the right to her husband's agricultural land.The lower court said widows had the right to their husband's non-agricultural land.The HC upheld the lower court judgment and said Hindu widows had rights to her husband's all properties, including no-agricultural land. According to classical Hindu law, all daughters of a man are not equally eligible to inherit their father's properties.Unmarried daughters and married daughters with sons can inherit properties while childless widowed daughters or daughters having no son or with no possibility of having sons are excluded.A Hindu woman, even if she inherits properties, has limited rights to her property in the form of life interest. Widows inheriting properties from their husbands also inherit them on limited scale.