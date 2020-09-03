Video
BD mourns Pranab Mukherjee’s death

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Bangladesh on Wednesday observed one-day national mourning in respect to the memory of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.
Marking the day, national flag was hoisted half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous offices, educational institutions and all government and non-government buildings and at all missions abroad.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen signed the condolence book in memory of Pranab Mukherjee at the Indian High Commission here.
After signing the condolence book, the foreign minister paid homage to Pranab Mukherjee on behalf of the Bangladesh government and
its people. Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly was present.
Special prayers were offered seeking salvation of the departed soul of Pranab at the concerned places of worships across the country.




Pranab Mukherjee, who also dubbed as "True friend of Bangladesh" breathed his last on Monday after fighting for life for 21 days at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 84.   -BSS


