Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:44 AM
Money Laundering Case Against Regent Chair, MD

Court orders freezing 58 bank accounts of Shahed, Masud

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered to freeze 58 bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman Shahed Karim and the company's managing director Masud Parvez.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge court passed the order, Additional Public Prosecutor Tapas Kumar Pal told the daily Observer on Wednesday.
Inspector Moniruzzaman of the Criminal Investiga-tion Department also the Investigating Officer of a money laundering case prayed to the court to seize Shahed's the bank accounts.
According to court sources, out of 58 bank accounts of Shahed and Masud Parvez, Shahed has 43 bank accounts and Masud Parvez has 15 bank accounts.
On August 25 the CID filed a case against Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed with Uttara West Police Station under the Money Laundering Act.
On July 6, the mobile court of RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur offices of the Regent Hospital. RAB found evidence of cheating and money laundering and providing Corona certificate without examination. On July 7, the RAB sealed the Regent Hospital and its head office and filed regular cases against 17 people, including Shahed, with the Uttara West Police Station.




On July 15, RAB arrested Shahed, while he was fleeing to India wearing a burqa, from the border area. A pistol and three rounds of ammunition were recovered from him.


